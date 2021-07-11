WATCH: Rain, heavy at times tonight could lead to localized flooding

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A wave of low pressure riding along a warm front is producing more rain, heavy at times with possibly an embedded storm could lead to localized flooding, especially near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway where the heaviest rain is expected to fall tonight.

Rainfall amounts should range from about 1 to 2 inches for many near and south of the Thruway, but some could pick up more than 2 inches of rain between midday Sunday through daybreak Monday! Hence the flood concern and flash flood watches Syracuse southbound that go into effect at 8 pm this evening into Monday morning.

It’s a mild and muggy night too with lows in the 60s tonight.

MONDAY:

The start of the week turns quieter after a few lingering showers to kick off the day. Much of Monday looks to be dry with just a few scattered showers and a spotty storm possible for the afternoon through sunset.

Clouds rule the sky too, but a bit of sun should sneak out at times during the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s as more clouds than sun should help keep temperatures down a bit compared to how high they would rise otherwise.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and storms should develop Monday night thanks to a warm front slowly lifting into and through the region. Lows only drop to around 70 and it’s going to be very muggy too.

MIDWEEK:

Chances of scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be some dry time mixed in there too, especially Tuesday.

A few of the storms that develop Tuesday and Wednesday will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging winds and any storm that develops either day could produce tropical downpours that could very well lead to localized flooding.

It remains quite steamy with highs well into the 80s to around 90 Tuesday and closer to 85 Wednesday with more extensive cloud cover expected and possibly slightly more shower/storm activity.

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.