Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

WATCH: Rain tapers, clouds prevail Wednesday

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Any rain from last night has mostly moved out for the day. A stray show or two can’t be completely ruled out, but there will be a good amount of dry time today.

Unfortunately, don’t expect to see much if any sun because the clouds are going to be pretty stubborn. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system.

That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected