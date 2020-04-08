WATCH: Rain tapers, clouds prevail Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Any rain from last night has mostly moved out for the day. A stray show or two can’t be completely ruled out, but there will be a good amount of dry time today.

Unfortunately, don’t expect to see much if any sun because the clouds are going to be pretty stubborn. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system.

That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.