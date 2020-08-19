WATCH: Refreshing with more sun developing as showers taper this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A few scattered lake showers will linger south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area through about lunch time. A dying front slowly dropping south of the region will be followed by drier air as high pressure builds in more so from the west. This will result in more in the way of sunshine developing during the afternoon!

Today will probably be one of the coolest days we’ve felt in the last 2+ months with highs only near 75 despite a good deal of afternoon sunshine!

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be mainly clear and likely the coolest night we’ve felt since mid-June as lows dip into the low to mid 50s, but 40s in the normally cooler spots as high pressure crests overhead!

THURSDAY:

A warming trend will commence after the cool start to Thursday with a good amount of sunshine mixing with some clouds, especially north of Syracuse during the afternoon. Highs will be more seasonable up near 80. All in all Thursday looks to be a great day!

FRIDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY Thursday night into Friday resulting in more of a southwest warmer flow to end the week. Highs will rebound well into the 80s. It’ll feel a bit more humid too. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine!

Updates to come for the upcoming weekend which looks warm and muggier, but will there be any rain? Stay tuned.