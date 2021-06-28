WATCH: Sauna feel continues this afternoon with a few showers/storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A slow-moving cold front is inching closer to us today combined with high levels of heat and humidity are the culprits for the scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but there will be plenty of dry time. Watch out for some downpours and gusty winds within any storm that develops this afternoon and evening.

It’s still a bit breezy and very hot and muggy with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s this afternoon.

When combining the high heat and humidity feel like temperatures are reaching dangerous levels, into the mid-90s to near 100 through 7 or 8 this evening! For this reason, a *Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday*. The record high today is 97 degrees and likely will not be tied or broken.

Another 90+ degree day is looking probable Tuesday which would be the 11th 90+ degree day of the year already and an all time record for number of 90 degree days this early in the year!

If you want to exercise outside Monday/Tuesday, we strongly advise you to try to do your exercise before 11 am or after 8 pm.

TONIGHT:

Variable clouds, warm and muggy with a few scattered showers/storms around tonight, especially in the evening. After sunset, it turns quieter. Lows remain uncomfortably warm in the mid-70s with lots of humidity to boot.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday as a weakening-cold front stalls out across, or just north of CNY. Any storm that develops could once again produce downpours and gusty winds.

Highs should make the low 90s anyway with high levels of humidity sticking around. Feel like temperatures should be in the mid to upper 90s.

The threat of scattered showers and storms goes up mid to late this week as another cold front pushes in from the northwest for the last half of the week and cools us off more significantly!