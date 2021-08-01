WATCH: Scattered showers and a spotty storm around this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Any showers/storms around this evening will give way to just a few lingering showers during the overnight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s with areas of fog developing overnight too.

MONDAY:

Some lingering low clouds and possibly a spotty light shower or a touch of drizzle/mist could be around to start Monday, otherwise it turns into a great looking day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Yes, it’s another unseasonably cool day, but at least the weather will improve as the day progresses.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s another refreshingly cool summer night across CNY with a mainly clear sky and lows dropping to between 50 and 55 for most, but some outlying areas will likely dip into the 40s.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure settling into the Northeast Monday looks to stay in control of the weather around here right through Wednesday anyways! The result…a nice stretch of weather featuring some sun and slowly warming temperatures by day and comfy sleeping weather at night.

By Tuesday and Wednesday highs should climb to within a few degrees of 80 once again which is ‘normal’ for this time of year.

Odds of at least a little rain may go up late in the week. Stay tuned…