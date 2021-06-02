WATCH: Scattered showers and possibly a storm this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure anchored just off the East Coast today will help usher in the first of two batches of moisture with a wave of low pressure up into our area from the south during the afternoon and evening. The result will be scattered showers and possibly a storm or two around the rest of today.

Highs make the 70s for most today.

TONIGHT:

A warm front moves into CNY with more numerous showers and an embedded storm possible for tonight. It’s a mild, somewhat breezy night too with lows likely not dropping below 60 for most.

THURSDAY:

The best chance of rain this week is Thursday with an area of low pressure slowly moving close to the area providing lots of clouds and more numerous showers and a few storms.

The best chance for heavy rain and storms appears to be during the second half of the day. Highs should make the low to mid 70s and it will be a little humid too.

Rainfall amounts across CNY between midday Wednesday and sunset Thursday should range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half. Locally higher amounts are expected in thunderstorms.

ABOVE ARE FORECAST RAINFALL AMOUNTS BETWEEN NOON WEDNESDAY AND SUNSET THURSDAY

FRIDAY:

Thursday’s system is expected to slowly depart Friday morning but thanks to lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating we do think a few showers and possibly a storm could pop up during the day. Overall, though, Friday looks to be drier than Thursday with more breaks of sun too.

Highs to end the week should be up near 80 with humidity levels up a bit but still not too bad.

If you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it’s heading our way this weekend and beyond. Click here for more details.