WATCH: Scattered showers/storm this afternoon, but drying out tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON – TONIGHT:

A trough of low pressure is slowly moving through and be the culprit for more scattered showers and a few storms. Any storm that develops this afternoon could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding. Thankfully the setup doesn’t look as intense as it did Tuesday.

The showers and storms should be wrapped up around dinnertime to give us a fairly decent evening and quiet night with areas of fog possible. Highs this afternoon reach the low 80s and lows tonight drop into the 60s.

THURSDAY:

All of Central New York gets a break in the wet weather Thursday. In the wake of the trough Wednesday, high pressure builds in. That is the center of a slightly less humid, but still very warm air mass. With a mix of sun and clouds we could be pushing 90 degrees again!

The overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern, outside of Thursday, the flood risk likely sticks with us through the start of the weekend. Click here for more details.