WATCH: Scattered showers/storms the rest of today with a bit of flooding possible

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s official! When the temperature hit 94 Monday it made for 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures in Syracuse which goes down as our first official heat wave in CNY of 2021!

A ridge of high pressure that controlled the weather around CNY this past weekend will continue to guide some moisture up into the area from the southwest. Yes, the system that brought us the sunshine over the weekend ironically is going to be the main culprit for increasing the humidity and shower/storm chances through Wednesday, especially today.

THIS AFTERNOON:

CNY woke up to numerous showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy rain. The weather quieted down during the mid to late morning for most, but more scattered showers and storms are expected to impact the region this afternoon and evening thanks to an upper air disturbance.

The humidity also peaks today as it will feel tropical with highs lower than the last few days simply because of more clouds and scattered showers and storms. We are thinking highs should reach the mid to maybe upper 80s with enough sun this afternoon.

If we do see more sunshine than we are thinking and reach 90 again this afternoon, then there is a distinct chance we set a new record for consecutive 90+ degree days in June because it looks like there’s a better chance of 90+ degrees Wednesday! Stay tuned. Click here for more interesting numbers regarding the heat…

The longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We’ve had 3 consecutive 90+ degree days through Monday.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and possibly a storm or two will likely dissipate after sunset this evening with just a stray shower possible overnight. Lows near 70 with it remaining very muggy so unfortunately not a great night for sleeping once again without the AC.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more scattered showers and storms are expected to be around Wednesday too as a cold front slides into the area from the north during the day, but the coverage should be less with more breaks of sun. For this reason, we believe we have a better shot of reaching the low 90s again Wednesday.

It’s still quite muggy Wednesday too, but relief from the humidity arrives later Wednesday night into especially Thursday!

LATE WEEK:

In the wake of a Wednesday cold front, it should be a touch cooler and noticeably less humid Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 80s.

There should be a good amount of sunshine Thursday, but clouds may increase at least somewhat Friday with a few showers/storm possibly popping up later in the afternoon and evening ahead of another cold front.