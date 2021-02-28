WATCH: Scattered showers tonight followed by a windy and changeable start to March

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A warm front will try to slide through this evening with a few light rain showers followed by a cold front passage overnight with some more widespread rain showers and possibly a downpour or two. Temperatures will hold steady if not rise a bit during the night and should be primarily near or above 40 much of the night.

MONDAY MORNING:

The bulk of the rain showers should be out of CNY by or just after sunrise Monday with even some breaks of sun developing during the morning. Temperatures near sunrise will be in the upper 30s to low 40s but slowly slip back to near 35 by noon for many. There should not be any weather issues for the morning commute.

The wind will be pretty stiff out of the west between 10 and 20 with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON – MONDAY NIGHT:

A push of much colder air will arrive back in Central New York Monday afternoon. This is the result of an arctic cold front fast approaching from the northwest. Conditions will be very windy with snow showers and squalls developing during the afternoon and embedded heavier squalls, especially after 2.

This could have a significant impact on your late afternoon and evening commute with rapidly changing road conditions and visibility for the ride home across CNY.

Winds will be gusting at times past 40 mph resulting in some blowing snow not helping visibility either and will accentuate the falling temperatures with wind chills dropping below zero during the evening! Since the winds will become so gusty Wind Advisories have been posted for a portion of the area, including Syracuse. For more details click here.

A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for all of CNY Monday afternoon through Monday night, with possibly slightly higher amounts over the higher terrain, especially the hills south of Syracuse.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 by sunset Monday evening and continue to drop into the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning with occasional lake snow showers fizzling late Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

Wind chills will likely drop below zero later Monday night into the start of Tuesday too with some blowing snow too.

Winter doesn’t look to be done just yet as March comes in like a lion.

TUESDAY:

It will remain brisk Tuesday, but not as windy as Monday or Monday night with sustained winds between 10 and 20 and gusts 25 to 30 much of Tuesday. Wind chills will be between 5 and 15 below zero as many head into work and school Tuesday morning and slowly improve during the day.

Any lake flurries lingering to start the day, especially in the hills south of Syracuse will dissipate as high pressure builds in from the west and provides us with some nice sunshine. Highs will struggle to get out of the 20s with wind chills in the teens much of Tuesday afternoon.