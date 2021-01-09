WATCH: Seasonable chill under some clouds tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will move back in tonight as some low level moisture returns. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as Friday night with lows within a few degrees of 20. Winds will be rather light as well from the northwest at 4-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Believe it or not, but it appears we will see some more sun on Sunday, especially for the afternoon! It’s another quiet January day in CNY for the winter of 2020-21. Again look for high temperatures to be in the low to maybe mid-30s with enough sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will remain close enough to CNY to keep the weather tranquil under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to between 20 and 25.

MONDAY:

The week will start uneventful with a bit more sun at times possible and highs rising solidly into the 30s and the winds will remain light too. It will be a comfortable by January standards.

