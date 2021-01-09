WATCH: Seasonable chill under some clouds tonight

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will move back in tonight as some low level moisture returns. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold as Friday night with lows within a few degrees of 20. Winds will be rather light as well from the northwest at 4-8 mph.

SUNDAY:

Believe it or not, but it appears we will see some more sun on Sunday, especially for the afternoon! It’s another quiet January day in CNY for the winter of 2020-21. Again look for high temperatures to be in the low to maybe mid-30s with enough sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will remain close enough to CNY to keep the weather tranquil under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will drop to between 20 and 25.

MONDAY:

The week will start uneventful with a bit more sun at times possible and highs rising solidly into the 30s and the winds will remain light too. It will be a comfortable by January standards.

Are you wondering why it’s so quiet into next week across CNY with no snow of significance and no harsh/bitter cold? If so, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected