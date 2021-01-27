WATCH: Seasonable with just some flurries around this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

Other than a few flurries and snow showers near and especially south of Syracuse this afternoon the weather looks to be pretty quiet. Highs on Wednesday will be near 30.

TONIGHT:

A little lake snow will develop tonight south and southeast of Lake Ontario and will likely produce a coating to 2” of fluffy snow for those south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Lows will drop into the low to mid-teens as the first of a couple of cold fronts sweeps through.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Much colder weather is expected to blow in for the end of the week. Temperatures struggle to make the low teens Friday and mid-teens Saturday. Keep in mind there should be a bit of a breeze too, especially Friday, leading to wind chills below zero at times.

There will also be a limited amount of lake effect snow with minor accumulations probable Thursday into Friday too. Let’s keep a close eye on Thursday night as an arctic cold front moves through creating a few squalls.