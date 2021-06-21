WATCH: Severe threat has ended with just a few more showers expected tonight

TONIGHT:

A line of strong to severe storms exits CNY by around 8 this evening with a pre-frontal trough which will mark the end of the severe weather threat for all of CNY.

A cold front due to pass through mid to late this evening with just a few more showers and possibly a rumble of thunder and that should be all.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s to around 60 by morning with a cool breeze and humidity levels dropping off during the night too. Yes, sleeping conditions without the AC improve greatly as the night progresses!

TUESDAY:

A few showers and or a bit of patchy drizzle is probable Tuesday morning, but as an area of low pressure moving up along a cold front slides away to the east the weather is expected to improve across Central New York to round out the day.

High pressure builds in from the west during the afternoon which will yield sunshine from west to east across the area during the late afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy, MUCH cooler and less humid and likely feel more like fall rather than the second full day of summer! High temperatures Tuesday will only reach the mid-60s for most late in the afternoon/early evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky is expected to clear thanks to a dry, cool air mass moving in and the winds will settle as high pressure crests overhead late Tuesday night.

Lows drop into the 40s for many with even a few 30s and in the coldest spots of CNY possibly even seeing a little frost by Wednesday morning!

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure is in charge midweek with a mix of sun and clouds and a comfortably mild high in the low to mid 70s after the chilly start. Enjoy!

Temperatures warm and the sun sticks around for the last half of the week too with high pressure remaining in control. Stay tuned for updates.