WATCH: Showers and storms develop for Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

A cold front to our north will be affecting our weather across central New York today and into tonight. This front will slowly shift south bringing morning showers to areas north of Syracuse. By the afternoon, the front will provide showers and thunderstorms to central New York.

Any storm that develops late in the afternoon will have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

The best time to plan outdoor activities will be in the morning. It’s seasonably warm, breezy and muggier with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Showers will continue to shift south of Syracuse into the evening. Roughly around midnight through 3am, a wave of low pressure will travel along the cold front resulting in heavy rain and thunderstorms. More gusty winds and localized flooding is a possibility. Temperatures will be dropping down towards 60 degrees.

MONDAY:

The start of the new work and school week looks to be mainly, if not totally dry with intervals of sun developing as the day progresses. There is the chance for a few morning showers, but there will be plenty of dry time. Highs should make it to the low to mid 70s as high pressure settles in from Southeastern Canada.

MIDWEEK:

The warmth and humidity make another run back at CNY Tuesday into Wednesday likely triggering more opportunities of scattered showers and storms mid-week. High temperatures likely sneak back into the 80s. Stay tuned for updates.