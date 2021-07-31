WATCH: Showers developing this evening, mainly north of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Some showers will be sliding in and through areas mainly north of Syracuse this evening, followed by scattered showers and possibly a storm affecting much of CNY overnight. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 60, so not as cool as last night.

SUNDAY:

We usher August in with a cold front is dropping into Central New York that likely triggers occasional showers and a few storms. It appears that after 10 or 11 am is when the showers/storms should be most numerous. Temperatures top out near 75 and it turns a bit humid during the day too.

The risk for severe weather is low but a few storms may produce gusty, damaging winds and large hail. All storms that develop will contain heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding too.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any showers/storms around to start the evening, especially south and east of Syracuse will give way to scattered lighter showers during the night. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

It will turn breezy overnight too as cooler air slides in behind the departing cold front and developing low near the coast.

MONDAY:

Some lingering low clouds and possibly a light shower or two could be around to start Monday, otherwise it turns into a great looking day with highs in the low 70s. Yes, it’s another unseasonably cool day but at least the weather will improve as the day progresses.

Right now the weather looks great for the midweek time frame!