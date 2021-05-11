WATCH: Windy with another round of showers expected late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A trough of low-pressure swings through near or just after midnight tonight with some more widespread primarily rain showers that may mix with a little graupel/snow mainly, especially over the hills. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40 and it’s going to be brisk too.

WEDNESDAY:

It remains breezy and still a bit cool Wednesday for mid-May with more in the way of sun developing. Highs should climb to near 60 with help of the strong May sun.

We can’t totally rule out a spotty pop-up shower or two mainly south and east of Syracuse, especially in the hills Wednesday, but most get through the day rain free.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure sliding closer to CNY will result in winds letting up, a mainly clear sky and a chilly Wednesday night with areas of frost probable once again. So, if you have tender plants/flowers already planted be sure to protect them before going to bed Wednesday evening.

Lows are expected to drop into the 30s across much of the area late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.

THURSDAY:

We are looking high and dry Thursday under considerable sun and it’s a milder day too with highs reaching well into the 60s!

FRIDAY:

All in all, high pressure stays in charge to end the week, but with some cooler air aloft moving in, and a bit of low-level moisture combined with daytime heating there probably will be a widely scattered pop-up shower/storm or two popping up during the second half of the day.

Most stay rain free Friday, but if you live south and east of Syracuse there could be a couple showers/storm around during the afternoon and evening.

Highs Friday should make it into the upper 60s with some more sun too.

Weekend doesn’t look to shabby right now either. Stay tuned for details.