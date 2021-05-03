WATCH: Showers slowly moving in this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Get ready for more rain this week… Another front will hang out near CNY and give us periods of rain the next few days. It’ll also play a big role in our temperatures dividing cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. More details are below…

THIS AFTERNOON:

Some rain showers are slowly inching to the north with the steadiest rain across the Southern Finger Lakes early this afternoon. Much of CNY should see some showers develop after 1 or 2 this afternoon as low pressure slides closer to the area from the south.

Temperatures will be within a few degrees of 70 to start the afternoon but ease back through the 60s with the arrival of the showers.

TONIGHT:

An area of low pressure will move just south of CNY tonight and produce some more rain. A tenth to a third of an inch of rain is possible. It’s another mild night with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Few showers will linger again Tuesday morning. However, most of the time between about 9 am and the afternoon should stay rain-free.

Rain chances start to go back up towards the evening commute and into the night. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either as a cold front nears the area from the west.

The front near the area and keeping us unsettled at times should move a little farther to the north Tuesday afternoon. If this in fact happens, which we think it will, then we could very well feel highs get well into the 70s.

A stronger storm is expected to develop along the previously mentioned front to the south and west and move through our area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This means more widespread rain that could be heavy at times impacts the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This stronger storm will push the front through as a cold front and get it out of the area later Wednesday into Thursday. In the wake of the cold front the air is going to be quite cool heading into Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs with the rain Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but we probably will struggle to reach 60 come Thursday despite some sun!