WATCH: Skies dry out Sunday after a few morning showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The very busy holiday weekend continues for central New York. You can check out events such as the Apple Fest in Lafayette to the Boilermaker in Utica, Super Dirt Week in Oswego, Spiedie Fest in Binghamton just to name a few! So…the BIG question is how’s the weather going to be for the remainder of the holiday weekend??

SUNDAY:

Some light scattered showers are expected Sunday morning as a weakening trough falls apart nearby. By the afternoon, skies dry out and we can expect more rays of sunshine.

Highs to end the weekend should make the upper 60s to near 70. Possibly even a bit higher in the lower 70s with enough sun.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure reestablishes itself across the Northeast and CNY Sunday night and provides a quiet, mild night once again with lows in the 50s to around 60.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. We expect more in the way of sunshine and dry weather Monday. Temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to possibly 80 with enough sun, and we could be even little warmer on Tuesday!

Stay tuned!