WATCH: Lingering snow showers/flurries possibly mixed with rain tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

TONIGHT:

Snow showers and flurries will become more scattered later this evening into the overnight. There could be another coating to an inch of snow this evening too, but nothing too significant is expected. Also, there is a slight chance of a little patchy freezing drizzle/mist after midnight in spots, especially over the higher terrain. Lows will be in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks pretty uneventful, but there will be a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times around CNY thanks to some residual moisture lingering. We can’t even rule out a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist near sunrise, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few light snow showers/flurries will probably be around with little to no accumulation Monday night as lows drop into the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A weakening cold front will try to slide into CNY from the west with a few snow showers/flurries possible once again. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

MIDWEEK:

The weather will stay mainly quiet midweek, but it will turn a little more brisk with temperatures staying a little above normal for early January.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.