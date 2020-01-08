WATCH: Snow squalls, gusty winds, and drop in temperatures all happening today in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Wednesday due to the threat of snow squalls and lake effect snow until Wednesday night.

WEDNESDAY

Drive with extra care Wednesday! Snow squalls with whiteout conditions and snow covered roads are on track to sweep across CNY during the morning rush hour. The best chance for these squalls and bursts of snow is between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In the afternoon there will be more localized snow showers and squalls around CNY. Snow accumulations range from about a trace to 2” for most of CNY with locally higher amounts possible, in particular the Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse. Again, it is not a large amount of snow by our standards but it’s these squalls that will cause travel troubles at times.

The cold front also knocks the temperatures down from the 30s this morning to the 20s and teens by the afternoon.

Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph from the west-northwest. When you combine the gusty winds and the colder air temperatures, wind chill temperatures could be as cold as the single digits this afternoon and evening.

Snow showers and squalls wind down after the Wednesday evening commute as high pressure builds in late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

It’ll be a very frigid wakeup Thursday morning! Single digits and teens! And that’s without the wind chill factored in.

High pressure that builds in late Wednesday night will still control our weather on Thursday as it stays dry and seasonably under some sun.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return Friday and is with us for much of the weather.

For more on this weekend’s mild weather and soaking rain click here.