WATCH: Snow takes a little break while the frigid air takes back over CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The snow get puts on the backburner for a couple of days while the bitter cold air makes yet another run at CNY.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s another frigid January day in 2022 across CNY. Many spots started the day well below zero degrees!

Despite the sunshine, highs only reach the low to mid-teens. Luckily there is not much of a breeze today, but any little bit of wind will make the air feel close to zero throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is centered over CNY, which will cause readings to drop quickly to below 0 and -10. After midnight, a light breeze is expected to kick up pushing temperatures above zero by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

High pressure continues to slide east of CNY which leads to more of a southerly breeze and more tolerable/seasonable air come Thursday afternoon. Highs for much of the day should be well into the 20s!

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A bit of light accumulating snow is expected late Thursday night into at least the start of Friday with another arctic cold front. Lows Thursday night will be pretty balmy for late January standards, 20s, but after starting near 30 to start Friday before readings likely drop during the day Friday.

Then our focus turns to a major winter storm developing near the East Coast Friday afternoon into the start of the weekend. Does the storm impact CNY with snow?? Find out here.