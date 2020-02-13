WATCH: Snowy today, then a blast of arctic air tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Another storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will be affecting the region Thursday with snow and possibly a little bit of rain/wintry mix at times.

THURSDAY:

A storm is moving into the Northeast and will track just south of New York State early Thursday.

This storm will impact CNY with mainly snow, but a little rain and mix could be around at times Thursday. Most of the rain/mix should be south of Syracuse, closer to the Rt. 20 corridor or southern Finger Lakes area.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– Mainly snow will fall early Thursday across CNY.

– Heaviest precipitation occurs until about daybreak Thursday.

-Thursday morning’s commute will be at least somewhat impacted. Plan for extra time. Watch for wet and slippery roads.

– Snow tapers to scattered snow showers mid to late Thursday morning and may mix with a little light wintry mix that could produce a glazing of ice in spots, especially south of Syracuse.

– Snow accumulations will likely range from about 2 to 4”, even a little less for most by midday Thursday.

– This storm will NOT produce nearly as much snow as we saw last Friday.

END OF THE WEEK:

It will turn very cold and blustery in the wake of this system to round out the week for Valentine’s Day.

With the blast of colder air there will be some limited lake effect snow around Thursday night into Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. A coating to 3 inches is expected, including in the Syracuse area. Best odds for 2 or 3 inches of snow will likely be west of Syracuse across the central Finger Lakes/Rochester area Thursday night.

Lake snow will slowly fizzle near and west of Syracuse during the midday/early afternoon hours with some sun developing.

Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder though on Valentine’s Day as highs only reach the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times! Bundle up!