WATCH: How much more lake snow falls north of Syracuse tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility across the areas just mentioned right through tonight into the start of Thursday due to the lake snow that will be heavy at times, especially near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

A Lake Snow Warning remains in effect for Oswego County due to the likelihood for additional significant lake effect snow and tough travel at times in parts of the county. Click here for more.

TONIGHT:

The lake snow band should be up across north-central Oswego, southern Jefferson and southern Lewis counties much of tonight, and maybe the northwestern corner of Oneida County at times. After midnight the band will get pushed south by a weakening backdoor cold front coming in from the north.

An additional 2 to 5” of fluffy snow if not a bit more is probable for north-central Oswego, far southern Jefferson and southern Lewis counties where the band hangs out a bit longer tonight. Across southern Oswego and northern Cayuga counties there will probably not be anything more than a coating to an inch or two by daybreak.

The rest of CNY away from the lake snow may see a little bit of light snow from a system racing by to the south of the state. There will not be anything more than a coating to an inch or so from that, with the best chance of upwards of an inch occurring south of Syracuse. Lows tonight will drop to within a few degrees of 10.

THURSDAY:

The band of lake snow will slide into areas south of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes as it falls apart Thursday morning/early afternoon. From southern Oswego County points south into the Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area could pick up a coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow, while areas in southwestern Oswego, northern Cayuga and northern Wayne counties could see 2 to 4 inches if not a bit more of snow. This may make the Thursday morning commute a bit slick and slow mainly up near Lake Ontario.

The Canadian high-pressure system will take hold and should produce at least some breaks of sun Thursday across CNY, especially in the afternoon. It will remain cold though with highs still in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It will turn bitterly cold Thursday night under some clouds with lows between -5 and +5 for many, but even colder than -5 north and east of Syracuse! There also could be some lake snow showers in southwestern Oswego County and points west through northern Cayuga and Wayne counties. A fluffy coating to 2 or 3 inches will be possible in these areas, otherwise it’s a quiet, frigid night.

FRIDAY:

A strong, cold Canadian high pressure system will keep us high and dry, but cold to round out the week. Friday will probably be the coldest day of the week with highs likely not getting out of the teens despite intervals of sun.

Have plans with your Valentine this weekend? Click here for here to see if Mother Nature will be providing any love to CNY this weekend.