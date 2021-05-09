WATCH: Some rain and chilly tonight

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Rain, heavy at times this evening tapers to a few showers and areas of drizzle overnight. It still looks like the steadiest and heaviest rain falls south of Syracuse tonight.

Lows tonight will be within a few degrees of 40. So yes, it’s kind of a raw Sunday night across the region.

MONDAY:

Monday will not start the greatest with lots of low clouds and a little patchy mist/drizzle around, but drier air is slated to move in during the day and allow for some sun to develop by the late morning/afternoon.

Highs Monday are expected to climb well into the 50s to around 60 with a cool breeze.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will slowly move through Monday night with some clouds and maybe a shower or two, but all in all it looks mainly quiet. Lows dropping to near 40.

TUESDAY:

Behind the Monday night cold front, it’s windy and cool/chilly for Tuesday with intervals of sun and a few scattered primarily afternoon showers popping up. The combination of colder air aloft, daytime heating and the low-level moisture are the culprits for any showers that pop Tuesday.

Also, any showers that do develop Tuesday may very well mix with a little graupel, snow, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Tuesday are only expected to be in the low 50s and a gusty wind will only make it feel cooler.

Unfortunately, the cool weather pattern continues through the week…

