WATCH: Some rain moving in tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Some rain will develop for all tonight as a storm system nears the area from the Upper Midwest. It will not be as cool with lows in the low 50s. Rain will be heavy at times going into Monday morning.

MONDAY:

The system approaching us tonight remains a slow mover which impacts our weather Monday. With the system stuck to our west, an easterly breeze will persist over us transporting some moisture off the Atlantic Ocean into Central New York. We expect widespread showers, if not some steady rain, at least through Monday morning.

Any rain showers/drizzle will slowly taper Monday afternoon into Monday night thanks to a strong area of high pressure to the north and east reestablishing itself across the Northeast.

There could be a bit of localized urban and small stream flooding mainly north of Syracuse up near and east of Lake Ontario, but it does not look like widespread flooding will be an issue. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly low 60s if we experience enough dry time later Monday afternoon and evening.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Drier air flowing in from the east will help lead to partial clearing overnight Monday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure to the northeast will be gaining more control of the weather around CNY for Tuesday and help provide us with intervals of sun and a milder day too. Highs will be well into the 60s to possibly 70 with enough sun!

High pressure will continue to strong arm any moisture, including remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur, and keep drier weather across CNY through much of the week! For more details on the first tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic click here.