WATCH: Some showers and a few storms move through CNY this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Many in Central New York were woken up overnight by the sound of their phones buzzing of a tornado warning across parts of Onondaga County as severe weather rolled through. There are a few more storms expected this afternoon, but the severe threat is minimal at best thankfully.

THIS AFTERNOON:

An upper-level disturbance and a cold front will slowly pass through the region Monday. What does that mean for us?

Well, it likely means another round of showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The overall threat for these storms to turn severe like they did late Sunday night are low, but one or two could still be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain mainly south and east of Syracuse.

We won’t be as warm as it was over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, the humidity will be up a bit as dew points hang in the upper 50s to low 60s for much of the day.

TONIGHT:

Other than maybe a lingering shower or two this evening, the weather should be mainly quiet tonight with a comfortable low in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers and possibly a storm will scoot through Tuesday thanks to an approaching reinforcing cold front. Highs Tuesday should be in the low to mid-70s with a pretty good breeze too.

The mid to late week period still looks great!