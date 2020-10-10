WATCH: Some showers and a few storms this evening will be followed by an October chill

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS EVENING:

A cold front dropping through CNY this evening is producing some showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe through about 8 or 9 p.m. The biggest threat with any storm is going to be gusty, damaging winds.

TONIGHT:

Shortly after sunset, the severe threat diminishes. The showers will continue to push south and east out of CNY and weaken mid to late this evening and in the wake of the showers and storms an area of high pressure will build in from the north. This will push drier air into the area and allow the sky to clear pretty quickly overnight. Lows will drop into the low 40s for most.

SUNDAY:

It’s much cooler Sunday behind Saturday evening’s cold front and it should pretty sunny too. Highs will be closer to 60 which is about where we should be this time of year.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase with a few showers possible towards Monday morning thanks to the remnants of Delta. Lows will be in the 40s.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

The remnants of Hurricane Delta may send a few showers into the region for Columbus Day, but at this time it appears the bulk of the steadier and heavier rain will miss CNY to the south. So we actually may experience a mainly dry Monday.

Highs for the holiday will probably struggle to get out of the 50s with a pretty good breeze accentuating the cool air.