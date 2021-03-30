WATCH: Spring feel today, but Winter looms later in the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Mid spring warmth returns thanks to a southerly breeze and lots of late March sunshine this afternoon! It’s easily the pick day of the week so try to take advantage of it!

The southerly breeze on the backside of high pressure will push high temperatures well up into the 60s this afternoon!

TONIGHT:

It’s breezy and mild tonight with clouds increasing after midnight and lows dropping to between 45 and 50.

WEDNESDAY (LAST DAY OF MARCH):

It’s still on the mild side Wednesday, albeit not as warm as Tuesday, with occasional rain showers developing after 8 or 9 am. Those rain showers move in ahead and with a strong cold front moving into the region Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will likely cool into the 40s by the late afternoon/evening hours behind the slow-moving cold front.

This cold front with an area of low pressure developing along it will bring about a change in seasons for the last half of the week to start the month of April. Click here for the details.