WATCH: Starts turning colder with limited lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

The first of two cold fronts to move through CNY over the next 36 hours will be moving through tonight. This will trigger a little lake snow tonight south and southeast of Lake Ontario which will likely produce a coating to 2” of fluffy snow, including in the Syracuse area. Lows will drop into the low to mid-teens.

THURSDAY:

Much colder weather will continue to blow in on an increasingly brisk northwest wind on Thursday. The cold northwest wind will be moist enough to produce a spray of lake effect snow showers/flurries much of Thursday with highs struggling to make 20 and wind chills down between 0 and +5 throughout the day.

SNOWFALL FORECAST FROM 7PM WEDNESDAY THRU 7PM THURSDAY

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It will remain brisk Thursday night with the second cold front due to come through during the evening with a little burst of snow across the Finger Lakes, possibly including the Syracuse area. This burst of snow will be followed by a spray of lake snow showers during the overnight.

Snow accumulations Thursday night will likely range from 1 to 3” for most south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, with localized higher amounts in the most persistent snows.

It will turn bitterly cold Thursday night too with lows dropping into the single digits for many, but to or below zero east of Syracuse and I-81 where there will be less lake clouds. Wind chills will be dropping to between 0 and -15 during the night too!!

Remember with temperatures and wind chills this low frostbite can occur in as little as 25 to 30 minutes on exposed skin. For more details on the wind chills to end the week and how wind chill works click here.

FRIDAY:

A northwest wind will range from about 10 to 15 mph on average much of Friday and when you combine that with temperatures that will get no higher than the low teens Friday the wind chill will average between 0 and -10 degrees throughout the day!

Yes, Friday will be the coldest day of the winter thus far and it will feel that way and then some thanks to a persistent breeze!

There will also be a limited amount of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity on Friday with a coating to an inch of powder possible.

WEEKEND:

After a couple of frigid starts over the weekend the bitter chill will slowly ease with highs on Saturday in the mid teens and we should rebound into the low 20s on Sunday after starting below zero for most Sunday morning!

There should be some sun over the weekend which will be nice, but it will be the coldest weekend we have felt here in CNY this winter. So if you will be out and about taking part in winter sports, hike errands be sure to bundle up!

There’s a slight chance of a bit of snow towards Sunday evening too with a storm to the south that we will be watching closely right into early next week. Stay tuned…