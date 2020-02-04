WATCH: Staying quiet for a few more days before the messy wintry weather returns to CNY

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Low pressure that is passing to our south across Pennsylvania Tuesday means were locked into clouds. There could be a few rain or snow showers midday into the afternoon but they end up rather spotty and light in nature. The most likely area to see a shower Tuesday would be from the Thruway south.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A few rain/snow showers will be possible Tuesday night thanks to a cold front sliding through. Wednesday looks to be quiet and chilly under clouds giving way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s and highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s. 

The weather will get much more active with a more significant storm system and precipitation probable for the last half of the week. For more details on the tricky, changeable forecast for Thursday and Friday click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected