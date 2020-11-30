WATCH: Stays damp, but turning milder this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

A strengthening area of low pressure will continue to intensify and track into Central New York late this afternoon and evening. Some rain will persist much of this afternoon, but tend to taper to just a few scattered showers late this afternoon into the evening.

Yes, temperatures will rise well into the 40s to even low 50s by sunset as the rain tapers. Rain totals will range from 0.25”- 0.75” with locally higher amounts possible.

TONIGHT:

The low pressure system slides north of us tonight. In the wake of the strong storm system it will be breezy and pretty mild with just a few scattered rain showers around tonight. Lows will only drop into the low 40s after many feel the low to mid 50s this evening!

TUESDAY:

The storm that impacts us Monday stalls and spins just to the north of Lake Ontario Tuesday.

As the aforementioned storm sits and spins to the north of CNY it will usher in colder air and some wrap around moisture during the day. This will first result in some rain showers redeveloping Tuesday.

Temperatures will slowly drop during the day, especially in the afternoon, as colder air wraps in. This will cause the rain to at least mix with, if not change to snow showers during the afternoon, especially across the higher terrain. Most will see little to no snow accumulation during the day.

MIDWEEK:

Tuesday night into Wednesday many will probably see a slushy coating to an inch or two, including the Syracuse area, while several inches could fall over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks. Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.

The weather will quiet down for the most part for the last half of the week with no major cold expected right into the first weekend of December, but it will be more seasonable. Average high for the first weekend of December is close to 40 degrees.