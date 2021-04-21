WATCH: Steadier snow tapers this afternoon, but then some lake effect tonight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

It’s a wintry Wednesday across CNY with unseasonably cold air and April snow.

WINTER’S RETURN MIDWEEK…

HEADLINES:

Steadiest snow falls through about 2 pm today, but thankfully most roads will remain just wet thanks to the higher April sun angle and temperatures staying just above freezing.

Snow tapers to lighter snow showers/flurries after about 2 pm. No issues are expected on the roads for the evening commute with very little in the way of snow around.

There will be at least some limited, localized lake effect snow late tonight into Thursday. Untreated roads will probably become slick and icy in spots late tonight into the Thursday morning commute.

If you didn’t wake up to snow Wednesday morning you may Thursday morning from the lake effect. A coating up to 3” in the more persistent snow bands is possible by mid-morning Thursday.

THIS AFTERNOON:

A steady snow, heavy at times will be around CNY through the first part of the afternoon thanks to an intensifying area of low pressure heading into New England this afternoon. The snow is moving west to east with the system.

Snow will taper quickly to lighter snow showers and flurries after 2 pm as the storm moves away quickly.

The roads could get slick in spots, especially the less traveled roads and in the hills, so be careful!

Most of CNY will probably pick up nothing more than a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow on grassy surfaces today with slightly higher amounts of 2 to 4+ inches across the higher terrain in the Finger Lakes and over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Highs are only expected to top out near 40 at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s as a breeze kicks up as the day progresses!

TONIGHT:

The combination of a gusty, cold northwest wind and some wrap around moisture from the departing storm will likely provide areas, including Syracuse, with some limited lake effect snow near and especially after midnight tonight.

An additional minor snow accumulation of a coating to as much as 2 or 3” is probable by the time you wake up Thursday morning in the most persistent snows, especially just south and west of the Syracuse area. With the sundown and temperatures dropping below freezing, watch out for some icing on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 with wind chills plummeting into the teens and 20s during the night! BRRR…

THURSDAY:

Untreated roads will probably become slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute thanks to the lake snow, especially south and west of Syracuse.

Any lake snow slowly tapers to scattered snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon. Any showers should taper off late Thursday night into the start of Friday as high pressure builds in quickly with drier and milder air.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing by the midday and afternoon any slick spots on the roads will turn just wet quick.

Highs Thursday are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s. Gusty west-northwest wind upwards of 30 mph are expected to produce wind chills in the 20s to low 30s much of Thursday!

Thankfully, the weather quiets down heading into Friday with more sun and milder air!