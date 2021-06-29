WATCH: Steamy with scattered showers and storms this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS EVENING:

Scattered showers and storms continue to slide across CNY with storms producing torrential, localized flooding, rains and possibly even damaging wind gusts in a few should ease after sunset. Many will experience a good amount of dry time this evening too. If you have plans out and about this evening be sure to keep tabs on the sky and radar.

It was another hazy, hot and steamy day on Tuesday too with yet another 90+ degree afternoon in CNY, the 11th 90+ degree day of the year already!

Highs climbed just one degree shy of the record high of 95° set back in1933. Feel like (heat index) temperatures made it into the mid-90s to near 100 once again too!

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and storms persist tonight with a little flare up of showers and storms possible close to midnight. Lows drop into low to mid 70s, making for another stuffy, tough night of sleep for anyone that doesn’t have an AC in their home.

Any storm that moves through tonight will have the potential to be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front finally drops into the CNY more aggressively likely setting off more numerous scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Not quite as hot but still steamy with highs well into the 80s anyway, and if there’s enough sun, we could flirt with 90.

Any storm that develops will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and possibly some hail. Keep tabs on the radar if you are out and about Wednesday, especially during the second half of the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

After a few evening showers/storms the weather quiets down for much of Wednesday night across CNY with a cooler low in the 60s.

LATE WEEK:

A few showers are possible Thursday, but currently it looks drier than not with maybe even a little sun at times. Highs closer to 80 with humidity levels coming down some too!

A wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft develops Thursday night into Friday near New York State which could result in more widespread showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures may not get out of the 70s to end the week!