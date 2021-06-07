WATCH: Sticky night ahead with a few spotty showers/storm around this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s official! When the temperature hit 90 at noon Monday it made for 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures in Syracuse which goes down as our first official heatwave in CNY of 2021!

A ridge of high pressure that controlled the weather around CNY this past weekend will continue to guide some moisture up into the area from the southwest. Yes, the system that brought us the sunshine over the weekend ironically is going to be the main culprit for increasing the humidity and shower/storm chances through Wednesday, especially Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

After a couple of spotty evening showers/storms, tonight should be mainly quiet, warm, and muggy with lows within a few degrees of 70.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The humidity peaks Tuesday and Wednesday with the best chance of seeing the most numerous showers and storms develop occurring Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday should be lower than the last few days simply because of more clouds and scattered showers and storms expected. We are thinking highs should reach the mid to upper 80s Tuesday.

If we do see more sunshine than we are thinking and reach 90 again Tuesday, then there is a distinct chance we set a new record for consecutive 90+ degree days in June because it looks like there’s a better chance of 90+ degrees Wednesday! Stay tuned. Click here for more interesting numbers regarding the heat…

The longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We’ve had 3 consecutive 90+ degree days through Monday.

A few more showers and storms are expected to be around Wednesday too as a cold front slides into the area from the north, but the coverage should be less with more breaks of sun. For this reason, we believe we have a better shot of reaching the low 90s again Wednesday.

LATE WEEK:

It still looks like a weakening cold front sneaks through CNY late Wednesday/Wednesday night. This is expected to not only cool us off a bit but also drop the humidity a little too for Thursday and Friday. Highs to end the week should be in the low to mid 80s.

There could be a shower/storm or two Thursday and Friday, but right now it appears the end of the week is dry for the most part. Stay tuned for updates.