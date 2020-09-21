WATCH: Still a bit cool, but an overall great last day of summer!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

What a great last official day of summer we have in CNY, albeit a bit cool!

That’s right; autumn officially starts in the Northern Hemisphere at 9:31 AM Tuesday when the sun’s direct rays shine over the Equator. The sun will be heading south of the Equator over the next few months as we head toward the winter season.

WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days keeping us high and dry will continue to keep us rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east over the next couple days, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should see the temperatures come up a little bit each day to eventually back to the low 70s come mid-week.

Not only will the day time highs come up over the coming days so too will the night time lows. Our chances for frost to develop Monday night will be lower than they were over weekend, and beyond Monday night there likely will not be any frost for a while in CNY.

There will be one more chance, albeit lower, of seeing another record tying/breaking low temperature Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The current record low for Tuesday is 35° set back in 1991 and we are forecasting 38°. So it’s going to be pretty close.

After the chill and patchy frost Monday night/early Tuesday, lows will be up closer to 50 Tuesday night and in the 50s each night the rest of the week!

The only couple flies in ointment this week will be some smoke returning to the sky for Tuesday filtering the sun and there will actually be some clouds probably rolling in later Tuesday night into Wednesday. The clouds we see midweek will be in response to a weakening cool front that will not make it here with any fanfare just some clouds.

There MAY be a spotty shower/sprinkle or two during the last half of the week as another cold front tries to work in from the north, but again this front will not be too successful in producing any significant weather in CNY either.

Hang in there rain wishers we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY later Sunday/early next week.

Temperatures will climb out of the 60s today and back to near 70 Tuesday and into the 70s for the rest of the week! By the way, the average high this week drops into the upper 60s.