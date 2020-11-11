WATCH: Still mild with rain tapering to a few showers this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FIRST AND FOREMOST WE WANT TO THANK OUR VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE AND PROVIDING US WITH THE FREEDOMS WE HAVE THIS COUNTRY ON THIS VETERANS DAY!

High pressure, which has brought us the record-breaking stretch of warm weather, is breaking down and giving way to a cold front that is bringing some needed rain to Central New York on this Veterans Day.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Finally, about a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain will have fallen for many when all is said and done with the steadier rain come the mid to late afternoon hours today. The culprit for the rain is a cold front that will slowly move through Central New York between about 4 and 7 o’clock.

Despite the showers and clouds temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 65 for the rest of the day and it will be a bit humid too! The record high for today is 73° and will likely not be broken due to the clouds and showers.

TONIGHT:

Other than an evening shower or two or a touch of drizzle, we will dry out with some temporary clearing late tonight. Lows will be within a couple of degrees of 40.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday’s cold front will be to our east Thursday and high pressure builds in from the west. This will result in sunshine developing during the afternoon. Highs will be a more November-like across Central New York with highs in the low 50s.