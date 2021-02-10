WATCH: Sun for most, but some accumulating lake snow continues north of Syracuse this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

An additional 2 to 5” of localized lake effect snow is expected north of Syracuse this afternoon near and north of Rt. 104 in north-central Oswego, southwestern Lewis and possibly far southern Jefferson counties as the band of snow drifts north right into the start of Wednesday night.

FORECAST SNOWFALL NOON THRU 7PM WEDNESDAY

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility across the areas just mentioned right into tonight due to the lake snow that will be heavy at times, especially near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

A Lake Snow Warning remains in effect for Oswego County due to the likelihood for additional significant lake effect snow and tough travel at times in parts of the county. Click here for more.

Outside the lake snow this afternoon, the weather will be quiet for the rest of CNY with some sunshine.

Highs will be in the low to mid 20s.

TONIGHT:

The lake snow band should be up across north-central Oswego, far southern Jefferson and southern Lewis counties, and maybe the northwestern corner of Oneida County much of tonight, but after midnight the band will get pushed south by a weakening backdoor cold front.

An additional 2 to 5” of fluffy snow is probable for many in Oswego County with a bit more possible across north-central Oswego, far southern Jefferson and southern Lewis counties where the band hangs out a bit longer tonight.

THURSDAY:

The band of lake snow will slide into areas south of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes as it falls apart Thursday morning/early afternoon. From southern Oswego County points south into the Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area could pick up a coating to an inch or so of fluffy snow, while areas in southwestern Oswego, northern Cayuga and northern Wayne counties could see a few inches if not a bit more of snow. This may make the Thursday morning commute a bit slick and slow up near Lake Ontario.

The Canadian high-pressure system will take hold and should produce at least some breaks of sun Thursday across CNY, especially in the afternoon. It will remain cold though with highs in the low to mid 20s.