WATCH: Sunny, but cold this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Certainly not feeling like mid-March, but more like mid-winter! Bundle up today!

THIS AFTERNOON:

The center of a dry and cold air mass, high pressure, is sliding just to our north of the area today. This is resulting in an unseasonably chilly, but sunny start to the week.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 30! That’s about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for mid-March. Thankfully, with high pressure closer to us, our winds will not be as strong Monday compared to the weekend but there still will be a brisk north-northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph providing us with wind chills in the teens this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Much of the night the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, but towards daybreak Tuesday a bit more cloud cover will start to work in. Lows will be in the teens and single digits with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The same storm that produced feet of snow near Denver in the Front Range of the Rockies this past weekend will send more clouds at us Tuesday. This weakening storm will probably cause a little snow possibly mixed with a bit of rain to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be more seasonable close to 40.

Any wet snow will likely be primarily light and taper to flurries pretty quickly Tuesday night with the best chance for the steadiest snow occurring south of CNY over the Southern Tier. There could be a coating to an inch of slushy wet snow between late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning with a bit more than that possible over the Southern Tier.

Clouds and possibly a few flurries/sprinkles may be around to start St. Patrick’s Day but overall, it looks mainly dry and with at least some brightening of the sky during the afternoon possible. Highs will probably get no higher than the low to mid-40s either with little to no sun expected.