WATCH: Sunshine gives way to some afternoon rain Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Thursday starts dry with some sun. During the afternoon clouds will increase and be a bit of rain will move through CNY after 2 pm ahead of a cold front.

The combination of a south-southwest breeze developing during the day Thursday and some sun will help push temperatures well up into the 50s. If we can hold off on the rain then 60 is not out of the question!

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Behind the Thursday night/early Friday cold front passage it will turn cooler and drier during the day Friday. After a few rain and higher terrain snow showers around to start Friday there could even be some sun developing later in the afternoon. Highs to end the week will be near 50.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be unseasonably mild, especially Sunday and it will start dry with some sun Saturday morning, but some rain is expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon/evening. It will be breezy, damp and pretty warm much of Sunday with highs getting into the 60s.

It will be cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy/windy early next week.