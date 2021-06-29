WATCH: Tropical again the rest of today with a few scattered storms popping up

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The steamy weather isn’t quite done yet, with at least one more 90+ degree weather expected.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s another hazy, hot and steamy day for this afternoon with yet another 90+ degree afternoon in CNY, the 11th 90+ degree day of the year already!

Highs should reach the low to mid 90s and will be close to a record high of 95 set back in1933. Feel like (heat index) temperatures should be in the mid-90s to low 100s once again!

If you want to exercise outside Tuesday, we strongly advise you to try to do your exercise after 7 or 8 pm.

A few scattered showers and storms should develop this afternoon, but a good amount of dry time is expected. If you have plans to hit the beach or pool this afternoon and evening be sure to keep tabs on the sky and radar.

Also, any storm that does develops could become strong once again with gusty, possibly damaging wind gusts and tropical downpours that could lead to localized urban and small stream flooding.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and storms persist Tuesday night, but overall, the activity should taper for the most part after sunset. Lows drop into low to mid 70s, making for another stuffy, tough night of sleep for anyone that doesn’t have an AC in their home.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front finally drops into the CNY more aggressively likely setting off more numerous scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Not quite as hot but still steamy with highs well into the 80s anyway, and if there’s enough sun, we could flirt with 90.

Any storm that develops will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and possibly some hail. Keep tabs on the radar if you are out and about Wednesday, especially during the second half of the day.