WATCH: Turning milder with some sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A warm front will inch towards the area, but stall south and west of the region. This will keep Syracuse on the cooler side of the front, and for that reason we think highs don’t get any higher than the 60s.

Travel 30 miles south into the Finger Lakes and towards the Southern Tier then you will likely run into the 70-degree weather. Areas north of the NYS Thruway likely won’t rise too much into the low 60s.

Clouds that ruled the sky for most this morning will give way to some sun for most this afternoon and many stay dry through the afternoon too.

TONIGHT:

A wave of low pressure will slide along the north side of the warm front tonight triggering a few showers and possibly a t-storm or two, especially north of Syracuse. It is a milder night too thanks to the clouds and milder air mass overhead as lows are only expected to drop into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday should be a little warmer than Tuesday despite a mostly cloudy sky.

A front will be stalled near the Syracuse area and Thruway corridor and for this reason there will be a wide range of temperatures across CNY from north to south Wednesday. Highs should make the low 70s across the Syracuse area/Thruway corridor, but cooler 60s east of Lake Ontario and well into the 70s over the Southern Finger Lakes deeper into the warmer air mass.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop primarily in the afternoon as a weak area of low-pressure slides along the front through CNY.

Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon between about 1 and 4 will have the potential to be strong with wind gusts over 50 mph and possibly some large hail. The best chance of a stronger storm or two will be south of Syracuse where it’s warmer.

This weak area of low pressure sliding through the region probably cuts off the real summery air mass before it gets into CNY.

THURSDAY:

It looks like it will be a little cooler Thursday as a cold front will drift through the area Wednesday night and an area of low pressure is now expected to slide south and east of region later Thursday into Thursday night. This system should deliver some more rain showers Thursday afternoon and night.

Highs Thursday should be in the 60s.

Behind this system it turns windy and much cooler/colder to end the week into the start of the weekend.