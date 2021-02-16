WATCH: Wet surfaces will turn icy this afternoon as temperatures drop; Some lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Takeaways:

-Low moved farther north overnight

-Sleet/freezing rain moved farther north with the warmer air

-This means less snow to shovel for most

-Not much precipitation this afternoon, but turns colder so watch out for icy spots to develop

-Lake effect develops this evening into the overnight with return of colder air

THIS AFTERNOON:

Temperatures will drop out of the 30s and into the 20s during the afternoon as colder air returns on a west-northwest wind behind the departing storm. The air will continue to turn colder, and winds will become better aligned in the lower levels of the atmosphere late this afternoon and evening leading to development of some lake effect snow showers.

There could be a coating to perhaps an inch of snow in spots through 7 this evening, but upwards of 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario, especially across the Tug Hill.

TONIGHT:

A cold west-northwest flow will produce a spray of lake snow showers and embedded squalls Tuesday evening that should evolve into a band of lake snow initially to the north of Syracuse this evening. Winds will become more northwesterly after 10 or 11 this evening causing the band of snow to drop into the Syracuse area late tonight.

An additional 1 to 4” if not a bit more in the most persistent snows is expected southeast of Lake Ontario which does include Syracuse. Outside the lake snow an inch or less of snow is expected tonight.

It will be cold for all with lows within a few degrees of 10. The coldest readings will occur away from the lake snow.

WEDNESDAY:

Any lingering lake snow showers will taper for the most part Wednesday morning/early afternoon with breaks of sun expected at times too. It will be a colder day with highs closer to 20.

We will be watching another winter storm late in the week that could produce a significant snow across CNY. Stay tuned for updates.