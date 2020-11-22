WATCH: Turns milder with rain developing for all late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will linger east of Lake Ontario through mid evening, otherwise much of CNY will be dry most of this evening with rising temperatures.

A developing storm system moving just to the north and west of CNY Sunday night will usher in the milder air on a southerly breeze.

Any icy mix/snow north of Watertown to start the night will also change to rain by late this evening as temperatures rise well into the 40s during the night. The bulk of the precipitation, in the form of rain, falls after 9 or 10 tonight.

MONDAY:

Winds will shift back into the west quickly Monday following a before sunrise Monday morning cold front passage. Widespread rain will taper to a few rain and snow showers by sunrise Monday. No snow accumulation is expected Monday morning.

Wake up temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40. It will be blustery so it’ll feel more like the 20s to low 30s!

While there is plenty of dry time Monday, we’re stuck with the clouds and cool temperatures and a few scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 40 throughout the day and wind chills will stay close to 30.

MONDAY NIGHT:

More numerous lake effect rain and snow showers re-develop Monday evening, after sunset, east and southeast of Lake Ontario. Mainly lake effect snow showers/flurries will continue overnight and into Tuesday morning. There could be a light coating to an inch in spots by Tuesday morning. Lows will be close to 30.