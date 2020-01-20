WATCH: Very cold, still some lake effect around Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

We begin Monday with some lingering lake flurries/light snow showers near and west of Syracuse, but most of the day is dry.

It will be the coldest day of the next several though with highs in the low 20s for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday despite some sun expected to shine.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

There’s likely still going to be a touch of lake effect snow shower activity trying to redevelop southeast of Lake Ontario Monday night and then shifting to areas east of the lake on Tuesday. Lows will range from the mid-single digits to around 10 Tuesday morning.

The weather should be pretty uneventful into Tuesday. Upper 20s for highs Tuesday afternoon.

The area of high pressure building in Tuesday will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week. This will push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the 30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week!

It also looks precipitation free mid to late this week too!