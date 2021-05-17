WATCH: Very pleasant this afternoon with just a spotty shower for a few

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Sunshine mixes with clouds bubbling up this afternoon once again, but any showers that do develop are expected to be isolated. So most get through the day rain free.

Highs today will be well into the 70s with low humidity again too.

TONIGHT:

It remains quiet and comfortably cool for sleeping tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Does the great weather continue for CNY midweek?? It sure does thanks to high pressure reestablishing itself at the surface and aloft across the Eastern U.S.! This will result in more strong May sunshine across the region Tuesday and Wednesday with warming temperatures to boot.

Highs Tuesday get up to near 80, and we should feel the low to mid 80s Wednesday! Yes, the weather is going to be great for the beach and pool midweek! Enjoy CNY!

The next best chance of rain probably does not arrive until late in the week or even the end of the weekend the way it looks now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

UV Index

UV Index

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area