WATCH: Warm & muggy with a few scattered evening showers/storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

After a few spotty showers/storms this evening, the weather much of tonight is going to be quiet. It’s warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Certainly, a bit stuffy without an AC unit.

MONDAY:

A weak southerly flow of hot and muggy air is with us to kick off the week with more hazy sun, hotter and muggier air overhead. There’s only a very small chance of an isolated storm or two mainly Monday afternoon/evening.



Highs climb to around 90 Monday with feel like readings well into the 90s Monday afternoon thanks to dew points up around 70. which has prompted a Heat Advisory for a small part of the area, Wayne County, Monday afternoon and evening.

Monday could be the start of the third heat wave of the summer in Syracuse! Again, a heat wave in CNY is defined as at least 3 consecutive 90+ degree days which we think is a good bet.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a warm and muggy Monday night with an isolated shower possible and lows within a few degrees of 70. Yes, another tough night of sleep without the AC.

TUESDAY:

A dying cold front approaching from the west will instigate a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time on Tuesday, and it’s going to remain very steamy too with highs in the low 90s.

When you combine highs in the low 90s and the high humidity levels the feel like readings should climb to between 95 and 100 for the second half of Tuesday! These kind of feel like readings are dangerous and probably will prompt the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories for Tuesday and quite possibly again for the second half of Wednesday and Thursday too.

The higher heat and humidity are expected to persist through the week so if you are not a fan of it hang in there! A much more comfortable air mass is slated to arrive just in time for next weekend.

Odds of seeing showers and storms is expected to creep up later in the week, but almost every day this week will feature a good amount of dry time.