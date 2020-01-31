WATCH: Warmer and cloudy Friday, some light snow for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We turn a bit milder with more clouds as high pressure moves east. Highs should sneak into the low to mid 30s.

A weak weather system slides through central New York Friday night. That could trigger a period of light snow. Any accumulation would be an inch or less and the snow would taper by Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:

The weekend gets off to a quiet start. While you can expect plenty of clouds around Saturday there is not enough lift around to turn that moisture into widespread precipitation. There could be a few flurries around, but that should not impact you as you get around.

Sunday a warm front is approaching central New York. There is a good chance of steady snow over northern New York and that snow could briefly clip central New York during the middle of the day. Even if the snow ends up steady for a few hours temperatures above freezing should mean roads are mainly wet.

In the wake of the warm front we should manage to get back into the 40s on Monday.