WATCH: Warming up a little bit Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We’re a little warmer than the last few days, but it’ll be tough to feel it with the clouds, a breeze, and a few afternoon showers.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re mostly cloudy Wednesday with a few showers possibly developing during the afternoon as a warm front pushes through the region.

Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day until the warm front comes through. Then the warm front will help warm the temperatures from the 40s to the mid-50s across CNY by sunset. The warmest readings will be west of Syracuse, and the coolest will be north and east of the Syracuse area. A southeast to south breeze will also kick up during the day adding a little extra cool feel to the air too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A steady southerly breeze and more clouds than not keep temperatures up Wednesday night as lows should not cool below the upper 40s and low 50s. It stays dry Wednesday night too.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild, breezy start to Thursday with readings well into the 50s to even close to 60! But mid to late morning some rain moves in with a cold front. Rainfall totals are not expected to be like how it was last week and stay to around a half inch or less.

It also turns much cooler during the afternoon behind the cold front.

Temperatures drop out of the mid to upper 50s in the morning and back into and through the 40s during the afternoon as the rain tapers towards evening.

There should be some lake effect rain and snow east of Lake Ontario with some accumulations likely in and around the Tug Hill Thursday night into the start of Friday.

Lows Thursday night are expected to dip into the low 30s.