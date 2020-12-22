WATCH: Weather turns more active for Christmas Eve/Day with rain, wind, warmth, cold and lake snow expected

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

High pressure building in tonight will not only shut off any lingering lake flurries near or just after midnight, but also help break the clouds up at least somewhat during the night. It will be seasonably cold with lows expected to dip into the upper teens to mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will slide east of us during the day Wednesday as a strengthening cold front moving into the Great Lakes approaches. Between the strong, slow moving cold front to the west and high pressure moving east of us during the day will lead to a pretty good breeze developing out of the south-southeast Wednesday afternoon.

Any filtered sun should tend to fade as the day progresses with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and mild with maybe a rain shower towards Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in the evening, but rising into the 40s overnight.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start off mainly dry with a gusty southerly breeze and it will be mild too with temperatures rising through the 40s and into the 50s during the afternoon! There may be a few scattered showers during the morning/midday, but the steadier and heavier rain will likely arrive during the afternoon and into Christmas Eve itself. So if you have plans to be out and about Thursday afternoon or night you will want to have the rain jacket handy.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT:

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday night and we can’t even rule out a gusty storm after midnight as a cold front is slated to slide through sometime late Thursday night/early Christmas morning. Rainfall amounts between noon Thursday and sunrise Friday will probably range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half, possibly upwards of two inches for areas south of Syracuse! This will at the very least cause significant ponding of water on roadways, reduce visibility in the heavy rain and may lead to some minor flooding too, especially across the southern part of CNY where Flood Watches are already in effect.

Temperatures will be very mild most Thursday night too with lows come Christmas morning expected to drop into the 30s, but most of the night readings will probably be in the 50s with a gusty south wind!

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Unfortunately, for those dreaming of that White Christmas we aren’t so sure it’s going to happen. It now looks like there will not be much precipitation left behind the cold front early to mid Christmas morning and if that’s the case most of CNY could wake up to lots of green.

It will be blustery with a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain early Christmas morning. Temperatures will be falling out of the 30s and into the 20s during the morning and wind chills will tumble into the teens and single digits.

Also, Christmas afternoon and especially Christmas night it appears there will be some significant lake snow trying to develop on a cold west-southwest wind. This kind of wind direction would keep lake snow off Lake Ontario well north of Syracuse, but there could be a little lake snow affecting the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie. The current thinking is that most significant lake snow will probably set up somewhere between about Watertown and Pulaski and out over the northern half of the Tug Hill.

Lake snow is expected to continue through at least the first part of the weekend too mainly east of Lake Ontario possibly shifting south a bit Saturday before ending Sunday. In the most persistent snows a foot or more of snow is a distinct possibility between Watertown and Pulaski the way it looks now which could make travel very difficult in these areas. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on the more active weather ahead.