WATCH: What to expect from the nor’easter in CNY the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

I’m sure by now everyone has heard a nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions early this week, but how will Central New York be affected?

LATEST: (AS OF SUNDAY NIGHT}

PART 1: Little to no snow through Monday for much of CNY…

TONIGHT:

A storm moving through the Ohio River Valley will weaken tonight as it will be transferring its energy to the Eastern Seaboard. The system that is weakening will be trying to push snow in from the south into CNY, but likely not have too much success in doing so tonight thanks to a strong high pressure system to the north.

There could be a coating to an inch or so of snow across the Southern Finger Lakes, but most of the area will see little to no snow by sunrise Monday.

MONDAY:

Monday is looking dry for most with even some filtered sun possible near and especially north of Syracuse and the Thruway, but another coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible across the Southern Finger Lakes by sunset. Highs will be well into the 20s to near 30.

PART 2: Monday night into Tuesday is when snow develops across the region…

**This part of the forecast is where we have the most uncertainty regarding how much heavy snow actually makes it into CNY. If the storm is closer to us and pushes more snow back into the region then we will have to increase our snow accumulations and vice versa if the storm moves a little farther east. **

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

As nor’easter will winds up its ability to push moisture off the Atlantic will increase and this is when we think snow will be developing across CNY from southeast to northwest.

Snow should develop across the area towards and especially after midnight and it could snow heavily at times overnight into Tuesday morning for many in CNY.

Snowfall rates could reach or exceed 1” per hour at times between midnight Monday night and noon Tuesday. This will probably make for a slick and sloppy ride into work and school Tuesday morning.

Snow will likely continue but taper to lighter snow for Tuesday afternoon

Snowfall accumulations by 7 AM Tuesday should range from 2 to 5” for most with lesser amounts across the Western Finger Lakes, Watertown area and more across the foothills of the Catskills.

Snowfall Tuesday for most will range from 1 to as much as 4”

PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.

At least 1 to 4” if not a bit more will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday.

So in total, snowfall between midnight Monday night to lunch time Wednesday should range from 6 to 12” with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

The weather quiets down later Wednesday into especially Thursday with a little warm up too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this complex storm.