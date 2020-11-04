WATCH: What you see is what you get, and it feels great the rest of today!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS AFTERNOON:

In the wake of Wednesday morning’s warm front, temperatures have risen some 35+ degrees since sunrise amongst all the sunshine and a nice balmy southerly breeze well into the 60s this afternoon! Yes, it is some 25+ degrees warmer this afternoon than the first two days of the week and it is the warmest we’ve been in nearly two weeks!

Get out and enjoy if you can!

TONIGHT:

A breeze will persist and prevent temperatures from falling too much under a mainly clear sky tonight. Lows will be within a few degrees of 45.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure to the southeast will stay in control of the weather across Central New York Thursday, Friday and beyond! This will result in a pretty good deal of sun and unseasonably warm air for the next several days to come. Highs should make it well into the 60s and possibly 70s! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!